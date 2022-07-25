How Babar Azam-Virat Kohli bromance shines the light on an old tradition

Late on July 14, Babar Azam set Twitter afire with a simple, yet powerful message. “This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli.”

That was as much as Pakistan’s extraordinary cricket captain said. That was enough, more than enough.

Azam, riding the crest of a wave with one subliminal batting display after another, showcased the human side to sportspersons far too often overlooked by all......