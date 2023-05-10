KL Rahul undergoes successful surgery, says ‘determined to return to field’

In a tweet, Rahul said he is on the road to recovery and determined to get back on the field

Senior Indian batter KL Rahul has undergone a successful surgery on his injured right thigh and is eagerly waiting to return to the national side at the earliest.

The 31-year-old skipper of Lucknow Super Giants suffered the injury while fielding for his Indian Premier League side against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier in May.

He was then ruled out of the lucrative T20 tournament and next month’s World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in England.

On Wednesday, Rahul tweeted: “Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery. It was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly.”

Rahul, replaced by Ishan Kishan in the Indian squad for the WTC final scheduled at The Oval from June 7-12, said he was determined to return to the field.

Recovering well

“I am officially on the road to recovery now. I am determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards,” he said.

Rahul, an all-format player, will target a return to the national side in time for the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

