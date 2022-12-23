Kerala to have exclusive cricket stadium in Kochi, says report

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah visited the prospective land for the stadium at Chengamanadu

Kerala is likely to get an exclusive cricket stadium in Kochi.

Though there were murmurs in the media about a new stadium being built in Kochi, there was no official word about it.

According to a report by the Times of India, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah visited the prospective land for the stadium at Chengamanad (near Kochi). Shah was in Kochi for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction.

As per the report, Shah visited the plot, which is close to Kochi International Airport along the National Highway.

To be built by Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) and BCCI, the stadium will be of international standards, a long-time wish of cricket fans in Kerala.

Cricket matches now are mostly held in Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. However, the new stadium needs state government’s nod and clearance.

KCA president Jayesh George also said they are looking for other options too, but he insisted that Kochi would have an exclusive cricket stadium.

Jayesh George told TOI, ‘There are some hurdles. Within the proposed area, there are portions of paddy fields and wetlands. For construction permission, the government has to exempt the land. Also, the area was affected by the 2018 floods, so a detailed study needs to be done. Moreover, due to proximity with the airport, other restrictions related to building’s height, flood lights etc need to be checked.”