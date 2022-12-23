Live: IPL 2023 auction: At ₹18.5 cr, Sam Curran is the most expensive IPL player ever

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has the highest purse at the auction with ₹42.25 crore while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has the least amount – ₹7.05 crore.

The Federal
0
COMMENTS
Sam Curran IPL 2023 auction
England all-rounder Sam Curran got a record bid from Punjab.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 players’ auction in Kochi. As many as 405 players will go under the hammer in this mini-auction. All 10 teams will be looking to make smart buys today (December 23).

Also read: IPL 2023 auction: Full list, purse left, live TV, streaming information

In the auction, there are 273 Indians, 132 overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. A total of 87 available slots are available to be filled at the auction with up to 30 for overseas players, and ₹2 crore is the highest reserve price and 19 players are in the top bracket.

Each franchise has to have a minimum of 18 players in the squad and the maximum is 25.

Advertisement



Also read: IPL 2023: Full list of retained/released/traded players

The full list of players in the auction pool is here.

    CATCH US ON: