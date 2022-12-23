Live: IPL 2023 auction: At ₹18.5 cr, Sam Curran is the most expensive IPL player ever

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has the highest purse at the auction with ₹42.25 crore while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has the least amount – ₹7.05 crore.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 players’ auction in Kochi. As many as 405 players will go under the hammer in this mini-auction. All 10 teams will be looking to make smart buys today (December 23).

In the auction, there are 273 Indians, 132 overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. A total of 87 available slots are available to be filled at the auction with up to 30 for overseas players, and ₹2 crore is the highest reserve price and 19 players are in the top bracket.

Each franchise has to have a minimum of 18 players in the squad and the maximum is 25.

