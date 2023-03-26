Johnson Charles, who was unsold in IPL auction, hits record T20I ton

Charles' knock is the joint-second fastest hundred in T20I history.

Johnson Charles of the West Indies on Sunday (March 26) smashed a record T20I hundred in the second T20I against South Africa in Centurion. Charles was unsold in IPL 2023 players’ auction.

With his 39-ball hundred, Charles broke Chris Gayle’s record. Charles now holds the record for the fastest T20I hundred by a West Indian.

Earlier, Gayle had scored a ton off 47 balls against England in Mumbai in 2016.

Charles, who batted at No. 3, was dismissed for a superlative 118 off 46 balls with 10 fours and 11 sixes (106 runs in boundaries) with a strike rate of 256.52. Charles’ knock is the joint-second fastest hundred in T20I history.

For his first fifty, Charles took 23 balls and then he raced from 50 to 100 in just 16 balls.

Charles’ record innings took West Indies to its highest-ever T20I total of 258/5 in 20 overs.

The quickest T20I hundred was scored by three batters – South Africa’s David Miller, Rohit Sharma (India), and Sudesh Wickramasekara (Czech Republic). All three batsmen scored 100 off 35 balls each.

Fastest T20I hundreds

100 off 35 balls – David Miller (South Africa vs Bangladesh, Potchefstroom, 2017)

35 – Rohit Sharma (India vs Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017)

35 – Sudesh Wickramasekara (Czech Republic vs Turkey, Ilfov County, 2019)

100 off 39 balls – Johnson Charles (West Indies vs South Africa, Centurion, 2023)

39 – Sivakumar Periyalwar (Romania vs Turkey, Ilfov County, 2019)

39 – Zeeshan Kukikhel (Hungary v Austria, Lower Austria, 2022)