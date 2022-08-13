‘IPL owner slapped me 3-4 times’: Ross Taylor’s revelation in new book

“I’d paid my dues at RCB: if I’d had a lean trot, the management would have had faith in me because of what I’d done in the past. When you go to a new team, you don’t get that backing," Taylor wrote

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has revealed that an Indian Premier League (IPL) owner slapped him after he got out for a duck in a match during the 2011 season.

Taylor made this revelation in his autobiography ‘Ross Taylor: Black & White’. A chapter from his book was published in stuff.co.nz on Saturday (August 13).

According to Taylor, a Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) team owner slapped him three or four times across his face following his dismissal for no score against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

“When you fetch that sort of money, you’re desperately keen to prove that you’re worth it. And those who are paying you that sort of money have high expectations – that’s professional sport and human nature,” Taylor wrote.

Further, he said, “I’d paid my dues at RCB: if I’d had a lean trot, the management would have had faith in me because of what I’d done in the past. When you go to a new team, you don’t get that backing. You never feel comfortable because you know that if you go two or three games without a score, you come under cold-eyed scrutiny.”

Talking about the slapping incident, the former right-handed batsman, who initially played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and later for RR, said, “Rajasthan played Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. The chase was 195, I was lbw for a duck and we didn’t get close.”

“Afterwards, the team, support staff and management were in the bar on the top floor of the hotel… One of the Royals owners said to me, ‘Ross, we didn’t pay you a million dollars to get a duck’ and slapped me across the face three or four times. He was laughing and they weren’t hard slaps but I’m not sure that it was entirely play-acting. Under the circumstances I wasn’t going to make an issue of it, but I couldn’t imagine it happening in many professional sporting environments,” the former New Zealand captain wrote.

It was the 23rd match of IPL 2011 and was played in Mohali. Adam Gilchrist-led Punjab posted 195/7 in 20 overs. Shaun Marsh was the top scorer with 71. In reply, Rajasthan was kept to 147/7. Taylor, who batted at No. 5, was LBW for duck by leg-spinner Piyush Chawla.

