IPL | Dhoni explains: What led to CSK’s loss against Gujarat Titans

Dhoni has praised IPL debutant Rajvardhan Hangargekar who took three wickets

Chennai Super Kings’ skipper MS Dhoni felt their middle overs batting let them down in their IPL opener against Gujarat Titans on Friday (March 31).

With Ruturaj Gaikwad going strong, CSK looked on course for a 200-plus total before Titans stemmed the flow of runs in the middle overs. CSK eventually managed 178 for seven which Titans chased down with four balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

“We all knew there would be dew. We could have done a bit more with the batsman ship. Ruturaj (Gaikwad) was brilliant, he times the ball well and he’s a pleasure to watch. The way he picks his options, it is pleasing to watch. I think it’s important for the youngsters to step in,” said Dhoni referring to Gaikwads 92 off 50 balls.

Dhoni, however, praised IPL debutant Rajvardhan Hangargekar who took three wickets.

“I think Raj (Hangargekar) has pace and he will get better with time. Think the bowlers will get better, a no-ball is something that’s in your control, so you need to work on that. I felt two left armers would be a better option so I went ahead with them. Shivam (Dube) was an option, but I felt comfortable with the bowlers overall,” said Dhoni.

Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya was pleased with the team’s performance.

“We did put ourselves in a difficult situation but Rahul and Rashid did very well. We were happy at the mid-innings because at one point they looked like getting 200, but we got those couple of wickets to pull things back.”

On the introduction of impact player in the IPL, he said: “Having this Impact rule makes my job difficult. I have too many options, and because of this someone will bowl less. This game I realised bowling hard lengths was the way to go, thats why Alzarri bowled late.

“Having Rashid is a real asset, he will get you wickets and get you some runs late down the order as well.”

