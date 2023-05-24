Podcast | IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 review: CSK’s record 10th final; Dhoni’s retirement question

It is a record 10th appearance in an IPL final for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

It is a record 10th appearance in an IPL final for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under MS Dhoni’s leadership. The Chennai franchise registered a 15-run win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday night (May 23) to book a spot in the title clash in Ahmedabad on May 28.

After the game at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, Dhoni was asked the retirement question – Will he return as a CSK player to play in Chennai? What did he say? How did Chennai spinners make it tough for GT batters in the 173-run chase? What were Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Devon Conway’s contributions to CSK’s win?

Get answers to all these questions in this podcast where Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik, from the Chidambaram Stadium. Listen to the full podcast here.