IPL 2023: Dhoni answers big question on his retirement after reaching final

The fans have been waiting to know whether Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni will play in IPL again. And, on Tuesday night (May 23), after leading CSK to the IPL 2023 final, Dhoni was asked the big question.

After CSK defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in Chennai, Dhoni, cheered by his home fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, said he has “ample time” to decide on his IPL future.

“I don’t know. I have 8-9 months to decide. The small auction will be around December. So why to take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide. But, I will always be there for CSK whether it’s in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside,” Dhoni said when asked whether he will play in Chennai in IPL 2024.

“I don’t really know. Frankly, it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of home for literally 4 months now. January 31 was the time when I got out for work. It takes a lot but I have ample time to decide,” Dhoni, who will turn 42 in July, added.

Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK have won four IPL titles and have reached 10 finals.