IPL 2023: Dhoni gifts CSK jerseys to ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ team

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni wished the trio and gifted them personalised CSK jerseys at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

Elephant caregivers Bomman and Bellie, who became international celebrities after the documentary which showcased their work in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve won an Oscar, and the film’s director Kartiki Gonsalves, were felicitated by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at a special event in Chennai on May 9.

CSK captain MS Dhoni wished the trio and gifted them personalised CSK jerseys at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

A special felicitation ceremony was also held for the couple and the filmmaker at the stadium ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals on May 10.

Also read: PM Modi meets Oscar-winning ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ team

Advertisement

Besides mementoes, a cheque was also presented to the Mudumalai Tiger Conservation Foundation towards the welfare of elephants by the owner of Chennai Super King, Rupa Gurunath.

“We are very happy to celebrate our elephant caregivers Bomman and Bellie along with Kartiki, whose engrossing storytelling spread the heart-warming tale far and wide. It is a matter of great pride for all of us that our own people have reached the global stage,” said KS Viswanathan, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited CEO.

He also added that conserving Asian elephants is the need of the hour and they were happy to extend their support to the two elephants Ammu and Raghu by contributing towards their living expenses.

Also read: Elephants are like our children, says Belli of Oscar-winner ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

‘The Elephant Whisperers’, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, explores the bond between humans and an abandoned elephant calf in a Tamil Nadu sanctuary, made history by becoming India’s first win in the Documentary Short category.

The couple, Bomman and Bellie belong to the Kattunayakan tribe and work as mahouts at Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in The Nilgiris district and take care of abandoned calfs.