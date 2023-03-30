PM Modi meets Oscar-winning ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ team

"The cinematic brilliance and success of The Elephant Whisperers has drawn global attention as well as acclaim," said Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 30) met the team associated with “The Elephant Whisperers”, a documentary that became the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 95th Academy Awards, and noted that its cinematic brilliance has drawn global attention and acclaim.

“The Elephant Whisperers”, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, explores the bond between humans and an abandoned elephant calf in a Tamil Nadu sanctuary, is India’s first win in the Documentary Short category.

Modi met some of the team members who were behind the Tamil documentary, including Gonsalves and Monga. Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, was also present on the occasion.

“The cinematic brilliance and success of The Elephant Whisperers has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud,” Modi said in a tweet and posted pictures with the team and their Oscar trophies.

Retweeting Modi’s tweet, Monga wrote, “Honourable PM @narendramodi Sir, we are truly honoured to have met you today and share with you the Oscar that India has won for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’. Grateful for your appreciation for this cherished moment for @sikhyaent. @EarthSpectrum @NetflixIndia #MonikaShergill (sic).”

She added in another tweet, “Thank you for welcoming us to your home and honouring our film. Your support and encouragement means a lot to us. We look forward to continue “Make in India” impactful content that reflects the diversity and richness of India.”

“The Elephant Whisperers” created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

