IPL 2023: Virat Kohli responds to Simon Doull’s criticism ahead of RCB vs DC game

Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) IPL 2023 game against Delhi Capitals (DC), batsman Virat Kohli has responded to Simon Doull’s criticism.

When RCB played against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (April 10), former New Zealand paceman Doull had questioned Kohli’s intent when he approached a personal milestone of half-century.

After RCB were sent into bat first by LSG captain KL Rahul, Kohli had raced to 42 off 25 at the end of the powerplay (six overs). However, to add eight runs to reach his half-century, Kohli took 10 balls. Later, he was dismissed for a 44-ball 61.

“Kohli started off like a train. He was going hammer and tongs as he was playing a lot of shots. From 42 to 50, he took 10 balls. Concerned about a milestone. I don’t think there’s room for that in this game anymore. Just got to keep going, especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You got to keep going,” Doull said on air on Star Sports questioning Kohli’s batting.

With RCB facing DC at home today (April 15), Kohli replied to Doull’s criticism and spoke about the importance of an anchor role and also took a dig at the New Zealander for not being that situation.

“Yeah for sure (important anchor role). I completely agree with that, There are many people who because they have not been in that situation themselves, look at the game differently,” Kohli told former India cricketer Robin Uthappa in an interview on JioCinema.

“Suddenly when the powerplay is done, they will be like ‘Oh, they have started rotating the strike’. When you haven’t lost a wicket in the powerplay, usually the best player comes on to bowl, you are trying to figure out what to do against him in the first two overs so that you can get big ones in the last two overs of that guy and then rest of the innings become much easier,” he added.