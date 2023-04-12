IPL 2023 | ‘Utter rubbish’: Simon Doull slammed for comments on Virat Kohli

During the RCB versus Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) contest, Doull had questioned Kohli’s batting approach when he neared a personal milestone.

TV commentator Simon Doull is facing the heat over his comments on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli during an IPL 2023 match.

Former New Zealand paceman Doull is part of the Start Sports commentary panel for the ongoing IPL 2023.

During the RCB versus Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) contest on Monday (April 10) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, he questioned Kohli’s batting approach when he neared a personal milestone.

Also read: IPL 2023 full schedule, match times, venues

Advertisement

After RCB were sent into bat first by LSG captain KL Rahul, Kohli had raced to 42 off 25 at the end of the powerplay (six overs). However, to add eight runs to reach his half-century, Kohli took 10 balls. Later, he was dismissed for a 44-ball 61.

“Kohli started off like a train. He was going hammer and tongs as he was playing a lot of shots. From 42 to 50, he took 10 balls. Concerned about a milestone. I don’t think there’s room for that in this game anymore. Just got to keep going, especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You got to keep going,” Doull said on air, questioning Kohli’s batting.

Reacting to the New Zealander’s comments, former Pakistan captain Salman termed Doull’s views as “utter rubbish”.

Also read: IPL 2023: MS Dhoni set for ‘200’ milestone in CSK vs RR game

“When he was in Pakistan, he used similar words for Babar Azam. If he had watched the game consciously, he would’ve noticed that Kohli tried to hit Bishnoi three-four times but he missed. That is part of the game. He has 75 centuries in international cricket. He doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone. It’s utter rubbish. He (Doull) has played cricket, but he was a bowler,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Talking about the match, RCB posted 212/2 in 20 overs after half-centuries from Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. LSG won by one wicket in a last-ball finish. Nicholas Pooran (62 off 19) and Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30) were the batting stars for LSG.