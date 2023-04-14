IPL 2023 | Shubman Gill will dominate world cricket for next 10 years: Hayden

Gill hit his second fifty of IPL 2023 and played a superb knock of 67 off 49 deliveries in Gujarat's win against Punjab.

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has heaped praise on Gujarat Titans’ (GT) batsman Shubman Gill and backed him to dominate world cricket for the next 10 years.

In the ongoing IPL 2023, Gill starred with the bat as Gujarat defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in a last-over finish in Mohali on Thursday night (April 13).

Gill hit his second fifty of IPL 2023 and played a superb knock of 67 off 49 deliveries. Gill, who was disappointed to have not finished the game for his team in the end, earned a lot of praise from Hayden.

“Gujarat Titans needed someone to take responsibility and bat deep in this run chase against a quality Punjab Kings bowling attack, and Shubman Gill did just that. Some of the shots that he played were pleasing to the eyes. He’s such a class player and he’s going to dominate world cricket for the next decade or so,” Hayden said on Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of IPL 2023.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar felt Gill should have stayed till the end and finished the game. Gill was dismissed on the second ball of the final over bowled by Sam Curran.

“From this game, the takeaway is that if a batter is set, he should try and finish the game in the 18th or 19th over. If you are taking it till the end, show a temperament like MS Dhoni and don’t get out. Shubman Gill might be asked how the game went to the 20th over. Sai Sudharsan scored at a strike rate of around 100. David Miller was also rather quiet,” Manjrekar told espncricinfo.

“Let’s not forget that he is very young. But because he has such amazing ability, we are expecting great things from him. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have a lot of experience of death overs. Kohli knows how to stay till the end and finish the game. Dhoni has spent his entire life batting in the death overs,” Manjrekar added.