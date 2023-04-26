IPL 2023 | RCB vs KKR: Top 5 performers of the match in Bengaluru

After posting 200/5 in 20 overs, KKR restricted RCB to 179/8 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) successfully defended 200 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to win by 21 runs in an IPL 2023 game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday night (April 26).

Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma and Andre Russell were the stars in KKR’s win.

After posting 200/5 in 20 overs, KKR restricted RCB to 179/8. This was KKR’s third win in eight games. They are seventh in the IPL 2023 points table while RCB are fifth with 8 points.

Here are the top 5 performers of the RCB vs KKR match in Bengaluru.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

It was KKR’s spinners that put the brakes on RCB’s scoring in the run chase. Varun Chakravarthy shone brighter under the M Chinnaswamy Stadium lights as he took three wickets for 27 in four overs. He got the key wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik.

Jason Roy (KKR)

After being sent into bat, KKR were off to a flying start thanks to opener Jason Roy’s aggressive batting. He smashed a 29-ball 56 with four fours and five sixes. He hit left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed for four sixes including a hat-trick, in an over, the sixth of the innings.

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)

When other RCB bowlers went for plenty, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was the bowling star for the home team with excellent figures of 2/24 in four overs. Thanks to his two-wicket over, the 18th of the innings, KKR did not score 20 runs more. He dismissed set batsmen Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer in the same over.

Nitish Rana (KKR)

It was a captain’s knock by Nitish Rana, scoring at a strike rate of 228.57. He hit four sixes and three fours in his 21-ball 48.

Virat Kohli (RCB)

RCB’s chances depended a lot on Virat Kohli’s batting. He scored a half-century 54 off 37) but could not finish the game as he was dismissed in the 13th over thanks to an excellent catch in the deep by Venkatesh Iyer off Andre Russell.