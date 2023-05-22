IPL 2023 week 8 review: Kohli, Gill set records; heartbreak for RCB

Senior cricket writer R Kaushik reviews the league phase of IPL 2023 and what to expect in the playoffs in Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill set new records with back-to-back hundreds as curtains came down on the league phase of IPL 2023 on Sunday (May 21). Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Mumbai Indians (MI) qualified for the playoffs while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kohli’s wait for an IPL title continued.

IPL 2023 enters the final week and looking back there were many moments of ecstasy and disappointments. Six teams have exited but this season’s league stage was one of the close-fought ones. New heroes like Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Cameron Green emerged while the established players once again showed their class.

After eight weeks of non-stop action of 70 matches, IPL 2023 takes a break on Monday (22) before the playoffs unfold in Chennai on Tuesday and later moves to Ahmedabad. In this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik, who reviews last week’s (May 15-21) proceedings, the overall league phase, and what to expect in the playoffs. Listen to the full podcast here.