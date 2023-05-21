IPL 2023 | RCB vs GT: How SubAir system at Chinnaswamy Stadium can help in Bengaluru rains

Despite the rain threat, the officials at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the host association of Chinnaswamy Stadium, are confident of getting a game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) fans are a worried lot now after rains lashed parts of Bengaluru city ahead of the team’s must-win IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday (May 21).

“Bengaluru rains” was trending on Twitter on Sunday evening as there were reports of hailstorms in the city. RCB and GT are scheduled to face off in the last league game of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from 7:30 PM IST.

For the IPL 2023 playoffs, three teams – GT, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have already qualified and the remaining one slot will see either RCB, Mumbai Indians or Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking up the fourth position in the table.

RCB are in a must-win situation and are better placed among the three since their game is after MI’s. The Mumbai franchise are currently playing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Despite the rain threat, the officials at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the host association of Chinnaswamy Stadium, are confident of getting a game, even a curtailed one (5 overs per side constitutes an official contest).

According to IPL 2023 match playing conditions, 60 minutes of extra time is available for games interrupted by rain or for any other delay.

“Where the start of play is delayed or play is suspended for any reason then extra time of (i) up to sixty minutes shall be available for each IPL regular season match; and (ii) up to one hundred and twenty minutes for any of the play-off matches,” reads ‘13.7.3 Extra Time’ clause.

SubAir system

The confidence of KSCA is due to the presence of the state-of-the-art SubAir system at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It was in 2017 that the KSCA installed the next-generation subsurface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system from SubAir, USA at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, making it, at the time, the first ever installation of such a technology for cricket stadiums worldwide. The SubAir system cost about Rs 4.25 crore.

The SubAir system automatically kicks into action the minute it starts raining, thereby not allowing any build-up of water on the outfield. It quickly removes standing water (36 times faster than drainage by gravity) virtually eliminating the need for extended game delays or cancellations due to wet outfield conditions.

Water begins to get evacuated at the rate of over 10,000 litres/minute, from the moment it begins to rain.

According to SubAir company, “The SubAir Sport System also provides the curators at Chinnaswamy Stadium the ability to promote healthier, stronger, and safer turf. With its aeration function that operates round the clock, the SubAir System provides an optimal growing environment for the root zone, thereby minimising turf diseases, algae, excessive thatch and black layer. The aeration function also helps in reducing the surface temperature on the turf, making it more comfortable for the players.”

When KKR’s Gambhir thanked KSCA’s SubAir system

It is worth recalling that in IPL 2017, despite rains for over 3 hours at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Eliminator match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) went ahead. The match ended at nearly 1:30 AM.

Thanks to the SubAir system, nearly 2 lakh litres of water was evacuated from the field. The outfield was in playable condition exactly 15-20 minutes after the rain stopped.

After that game, KKR captain Gautam Gambhir had thanked the KSCA. “Big thanks to KSCA for revamping their drainage system n flushing @KKRiders out of troubled waters…well literally. @ipl @BCCI (sic),” he had tweeted.