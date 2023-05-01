IPL 2023 | MI vs RR highlights: Records broken in IPL’s 1,000th match

RR’s opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, 21, became only the fifth uncapped Indian to hit an IPL ton.

In a tense last-over finish, Mumbai Indians (MI) edged Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday night (April 30).

Tim David delivered MI’s win with a hat-trick of sixes in the final over bowled by Jason Holder. MI successfully chased down 213 with three balls to spare.

Also read: IPL 2023: David delivers MI win with 6, 6, 6

Here are the highlights of MI vs RR contest, which was the 1,000th IPL match.

Advertisement

MI set a new record

For the first time in IPL history, a 200-plus score was successfully chased at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The previous best was also by MI against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2019.

Four 200-plus scores in a single day

It was a Super Sunday (April 30) as for the first time in IPL history four 200-plus scores were recorded in a single day. In the afternoon game, Chennai Super Kings scored 200/4 in Chennai and it was successfully chased down by PBKS (201/6). Then in Mumbai, MI and RR both posted totals in excess of 200, make it a record-breaking day.

Also read: IPL 2023 full schedule, match times, venues

6, 6, 6 by David

With 17 needed off the final over bowled by Jason Holder, David smashed the first three balls for sixes to seal the contest in MI’s favour. David remained unbeaten on 45 off just 14 with two fours and five sixes. His strike rate was 321.42.

Suryakumar, Green dazzle

Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 29) and Cameron Green (44 off 26) played aggressive knocks to set up MI’s run chase.

Jaiswal’s record hundred

RR’s opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, 21, became only the fifth uncapped Indian to hit an IPL ton. The other four are Manish Pandey, Paul Valthaty, Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar. Jaiswal made a brilliant 124 off 62 and won the Player of the match award. His 124 is the highest IPL score by an uncapped Indian batter. Left-hander Jaiswal contributed more than half of RR’s total as none of the other batsmen could cross 20. The next best contribution after Jaiswal’s was extras – 25. Jaiswal’s ton was also his maiden three-figure mark in T20s. He is also the current holder of the Orange Cap with 428 runs from nine matches.

Sandeep’s outstanding catch

Sandeep Sharma produced one of the best catches in the history of IPL. He ran back from short fine leg, dived and completed an exceptional catch to dismiss Suryakumar off Trent Boult.

Ashwin’s superb spell

When bowlers went for plenty in excellent batting conditions, RR’s Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout bowler with figures of 2/27 in 4 overs.