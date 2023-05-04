IPL 2023: PBKS vs MI highlights: Mumbai Indians create history in Mohali

Mumbai defeat Punjab as Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav share batting honours.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) successfully chased down a 200-plus target again in IPL 2023, this time against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday night (May 3) in Mohali.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were the batting stars while Piyush Chawla took the bowling honours in MI’s six-wicket victory. MI overhauled PBKS’ 214 in 19.5 overs.

Here are the highlights of PBKS vs MI game.

Records shattered

MI broke records during their 215-run chase at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium. Mumbai are the first side in IPL history to successfully chase down a 200-plus score in two consecutive matches. In their previous game on April 30 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, they had beaten Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets, scoring 214/4 in 19.3 overs.

The chase of 216/4 by MI is also the highest in Mohali in IPL. Also, MI is the first side in IPL history to score 216 in a successful chase after losing a wicket in the first over of the run chase. Rohit was dismissed for a duck in the opening over.

MI are the third team to successfully chase down a 200-plus score twice in one season. The previous two sides were PBKS in 2014 and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise also achieved the joint-third-highest successful chase (215) in IPL history. RR too had done the same (215) in 2008 against Deccan Chargers (DC). The highest-ever chase in IPL is 224, by RR against PBKS in 2020, and the next best is MI’s 219 versus CSK in 2021.

Suryakumar, Ishan torment PBKS bowlers

After Rohit’s three-ball duck, MI needed the other batters to step up and it was Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav who dazzled with the willow. They were in great form, smashing bowlers at will. Ishan struck a 41-ball 75 (7 fours, 2 sixes) while Suryakumar hit a 31-ball 66 with eight fours and two sixes.

Chawla’s superb spell

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was the pick of the MI bowlers with 2/29 in four overs.

Forgettable night for Archer, Arshdeep

MI paceman Jofra Archer bowled a wicketless four overs spell and conceded 56 runs. This was his most-expensive figures in IPL. PBKS’ left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh too suffered the same fate, his worst figures – 1/66 in IPL.

Livingstone topscores

PBKS’ batter Liam Livingstone was the top scorer in the match with 82 off 42 with seven fours and four sixes.