IPL 2023: LSG-CSK match washed out in Lucknow; teams split points

LSG’s Ayush Badoni shines with unbeaten 59; CSK’s Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana impress with the ball

Rain forced the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings to be called off in Lucknow on Wednesday (May 3), and the two sides split points.

With incessant rain lashing the Ekana Stadium, even the minimum five overs of the CSK innings were not possible after the home team scored 125 for seven in 19.2 overs, when rain interrupted play.

LSG middle-order batter Ayush Badoni’s unbeaten 59 (33 balls; 2x4s, 4x6s) was the only bright spot in the home team’s otherwise lacklustre play as Chennai Super Kings’ Moeen Ali (2/13) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/37) impressed by making early inroads.

The game began after a 15-minute delay due to a wet outfield, and rain returned in the final over of the first innings to halt the proceedings.

Brief scores: LSG 125/7 in 19.2 overs (Nicholas Pooran 20, Ayush Badoni 59 not out; Moeen Ali 2/13, Maheesh Theekshana 2/37) vs CSK.

