IPL 2023 | PBKS vs LSG highlights: Records tumble in Mohali

LSG scored the second-highest total in IPL history as they registered a big win over PBKS.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) thrashed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 56 runs in an IPL 2023 match in Mohali on Friday night (April 28).

It was a night to remember for LSG and their supporters as batting records were set. After posting a mammoth 257/5 in 20 overs, LSG bowled out PBKS for 201 in 19.5 overs.

Also read: PBKS vs LSG match report

Here are the highlights of PBKS vs LSG match.

Advertisement

Second-highest total in IPL history

LSG scored the second-highest total in IPL history. They missed out on the all-time mark (Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 263/5 against Pune Warriors in 2013) by just 6 runs. LSG reached 200 in 15.5 overs, which is the joint-second-fastest, with RCB, in IPL history. The fastest is RCB’s 14.1 overs against Kings XI Punjab in 2016, in a 15-over contest.

Also, Friday’s match aggregate of 458 runs is the third-highest in IPL history. The top-two are 469 (Chennai vs Rajasthan, 2010), and 459 (Punjab vs Kolkata, 2018).

Also read: IPL 2023 full schedule, match times, venues

Fours, sixes galore

The Lucknow outfit set another record – scoring the second-highest boundaries in an innings in IPL history. LSG hit a total of 41 boundaries (27 fours and 14 sixes). They missed the highest-ever mark by just one boundary. RCB holds the record with 42 boundaries (21 fours, 21 sixes) against Pune in 2013.

LSG batters on the attack

After losing their captain KL Rahul for just 12 runs, LSG were well served by four batsmen who went on the rampage in Mohali. Marcus Stoinis (72 off 40; 6 fours, 5 sixes), Kyle Mayers (54 off 24; 7 fours, 4 sixes), Ayush Badoni (43 off 24; 3 fours, 3 sixes) and Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19; 7 fours, 1 six) went on the attack as PBKS bowlers looked clueless. Stoinis won the Player of the match award.

Punjab’s best not spared

PBKS’ main bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada went for plenty. Arshdeep had figures of 1/54 in his 4-over spell while Rabada took 2/52 in 4 overs.

Atharva Taide’s maiden IPL fifty

Punjab’s No. 3 batsman Atharva Taide scored his maiden IPL half-century. The left-hander made a 36-ball 66.

Stoinis injured

During his bowling spell, Stoinis injured his left index finger in his follow-through and was off the field.

Most 200-plus scores in a season

This year’s IPL has already set a record for most 200-plus scores – 20. The previous best was 18 in IPL 2022.