IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq’s ‘sweet mangoes’ dig at Kohli, RCB after loss to MI

After Kohli was dismissed, Naveen shared a picture of him watching the match while eating some 'sweet mangoes'. It immediately went viral on social media, with Kohli fans reacting angrily

Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Afghan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq angered Virat Kohli fans on Tuesday (May 9) with a couple of Instagram stories that seemed to be indirect digs at Kohli during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

RCB suffered a heavy defeat by MI despite posting a score of 199. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Nehal Wadhera played blistering knocks to win the game for Mumbai Indians in just 16.3 overs.

Virat Kohli perished cheaply in the first over for just one run.

After Kohli was out, Naveen shared a picture of him watching the match in his room while eating some “sweet mangoes” on Instagram story. It immediately went viral on social media, with Kohli fans reacting angrily.

Naveen went a step further, and posted a screenshot of the RCB-MI match on TV at the beginning of MI’s 17th over, when they needed 8 runs to win. He added the caption, “Round 2 with these. One of the best mangoes I’ve ever had thanks @dhaval_parab bhai.”

Gautam Gambhir, LSG’s mentor, also posted on Instagram a photo of him watching the Kohli dismissal, praising Jason Behrendorff for bowling an excellent spell.

It looks like Gambhir and Naveen were responding to Kohli who had posted sarcastically on Instagram when Gujarat Titans defeated LSG a couple of days ago.

Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq were involved in spats with Kohli during the recent RCB-LSG match, and all three were fined heavily.

Twitter was flooded with tweets from Kohli fans and others, some angry, some hilarious.

