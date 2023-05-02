IPL 2023: Kohli, Gambhir fined 100 per cent of match fee after Monday’s altercation

After a low-scoring match which RCB won by 18 runs, Kohli and Gambhir were seen in a heated argument, and had to be separated by Amit Mishra, Faf du Plessis, and Vijay Dahiya

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have both been fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Lucknow on Monday (May 1).

A press release by the IPL media advisory said that both Kohli (RCB batter) and Gambhir (LSG’s mentor) admitted to a Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Furthermore, LSG’s bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 offence after the same match on Monday (May 1).

After a low-scoring match which RCB won by 18 runs, Kohli and Gambhir were seen in a heated argument, and had to be separated by Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis, and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya.

Kohli’s brief interaction with LSG opener Kyle Mayers after the match seemed to have started the whole incident. Kohli and Gambhir shook hands, and then got into an argument, with Gambhir looking the more animated of the two.

Videos of the incident were widely shared on social media, with fans passing comment, though it was not clear what exactly had transpired between the two.

Kohli and Gambhir have had a history of clashing with each other during the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies)