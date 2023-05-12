IPL 2023 | MI vs GT highlights: Suryakumar’s first IPL ton; Rashid’s 10 sixes, MI’s new record

Suryakumar's unbeaten 103 pushes Mumbai Indians to third in points table.

In a high-scoring IPL 2023 contest at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday night (May 12), Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a 27-run victory over table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT).

After posting 218/5 in 20 overs, MI restricted GT to 191/8. The win pushed MI to the third spot in IPL 2023 points table with 14 points from 12 games. GT stay No. 1 with 16 points from 12 matches.

Here are the highlights of MI vs GT match.

Sensational Suryakumar

It was once against ‘SKY’ show as Suryakumar Yadav scored his maiden IPL hundred. The right-handed MI batter played some unbelievable shots in his 49-ball 103 not out with 11 fours and six sixes. Suryakumar got to his century with a six off the final ball of the innings.

Suryakumar’s scoop stuns Tendulkar

Suryakumar’s scoop to a six over third man off Mohammed Shami stunned MI ‘Icon’ Sachin Tendulkar and also many including commentators.

How do you hit a cover drive but get it over third man for six? We watched SKY do it here and still can’t understand. What about you? 😵‍💫#IPLonJioCinema #MIvGT pic.twitter.com/kg9QU7jxuW — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 12, 2023

MI sets new record

MI became the first team to score five 200-plus totals in one single edition of IPL. On Friday night, they made 218/5. This was MI’s fourth consecutive 200-plus score on their home ground. Prior to this match, MI had posted 218/8, 214/4, 216/4, 200/4.

Rashid’s 4 wickets, 10 sixes

Amid the flow of runs, it was GT spinner Rashid Khan who put the brakes on MI’s scoring rate. First, he sent back captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in one over, and later added the scalps of Nehal Wadhera and Tim David. Rashid finished with 4/30 and became the Purple Cap holder with 23 wickets. Later, Rashid entertained the Wankhede Stadium with an unbeaten 79 off 32 with three fours and 10 sixes. This was Rashid’s maiden IPL fifty. He registered the highest-ever score by a No. 8 batsman in IPL history.

Vinod impresses

Kerala boy Vishnu Vinod, who had previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2017, got an opportunity to bat for MI for the first time. He was impressive, scoring a 20-ball 30 with two fours and two sixes.

Forgettable night for Shami, Joseph

GT’s two pacemen – Mohammed Shami (0/53) and Alzarri Joseph (0/52) were plundered for 50-plus runs in their 4-over spells each.

Impact Player Madhwal makes an impact

MI paceman Akash Madhwal (3/31 in 4 overs) broke the back of GT run chase, taking the wickets of openers Wriddhiman Saha (2) and Shubman Gill (6). And later ended David Miller’s 41-run stay. Madhwal came in as an Impact Player in place of Vishnu Vinod.

Chawla’s best-ever IPL season

MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawla took two wickets to take his tally to 19, his highest in an IPL season. His previous best was 17 with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2008.

88-run partnership

GT could have gone down by more runs if not for the sensational hitting by Rashid. He and Alzarri Joseph had an unbroken 88-run partnership in 6.4 overs for the ninth wicket. GT were reduced to 103/8 in 13.2 overs.