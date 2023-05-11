Yuzvendra Chahal creates IPL history, breaks Dwayne Bravo’s record

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday night (May 11) created IPL history as he broke a major bowling record during their IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

When Chahal dismissed KKR captain Nitish Rana in the 11th over and his first of the match, he became the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, going past Dwayne Bravo.

Chahal overtook Bravo’s wicket tally of 183. He achieved the milestone in his 143rd IPL game.

In IPL 2022, Chahal was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and claimed the Purple Cap. He took 27 wickets in 17 innings in the last year’s edition, helping RR reach the final where they lost to tournament debutants Gujarat Titans (GT).

Previously, Chahal had played for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Most wickets in IPL

184 – Yuzvendra Chahal

183 – Dwayne Bravo

174 – Piyush Chawla

172 – Amit Mishra

171 – Ravichandran Ashwin