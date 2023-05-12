IPL 2023 | KKR vs RR highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal set records

RR opener Jaiswal hit the fastest fifty in IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 13 balls.

It was a record-breaking night at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Thursday (May 11) as Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL 2023 match.

RR cruised to a nine-wicket victory over the hosts, successfully chasing down 150 in 13.1 overs.

Here are the highlights of KKR vs RR match.

Fastest IPL fifty

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit the fastest fifty in IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 13 balls. However, he missed the world record (12 balls), jointly held by Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle and Hazratullah Zazai. The previous fastest half-century in IPL was off 14 balls, by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins.

26-run over

Jaiswal started off the innings with two consecutive sixes off KKR captain Nitish Rana. He plundered 26 runs (6, 6, 4, 4, 2, 4) in the over to set the tone for RR’s big win. Jaiswal set a record for most runs scored in the first over of innings, by a batter. However, the most runs off the first over are 27 by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2011. It included 7 extras.

Most runs by an uncapped Indian

Jaiswal also set the record for most runs in a single edition of IPL by an uncapped Indian player. He currently has 575 runs, just behind Orange Cap holder Faf du Plessis (576 runs). The previous best was Ishan Kishan’s 516 in IPL 2020. The all-time uncapped player record is held by Australia’s Shaun Marsh who scored 616 runs in IPL 2008.

Jaiswal misses ton

The left-handed Jaiswal finished the game with a boundary when he needed a six to reach his century. Jaiswal was 98 not out off 47 with 12 fours and five sixes.

Suyash tries to deny Jaiswal century

With 4 runs needed for victory and RR captain Sanju Samson on strike, KKR spinner Suyash Sharma tried to bowl a leg-side wide which was followed and blocked by Samson. After this, Samson put both his hands up, indicating to Jaiswal to hit a six and reach his century in the next over. However, Jaiswal managed only a boundary off Shardul Thakur on the first ball of the 14th over and the game ended.

Chahal’s bowling record

Yuzvendra Chahal became the leading wicket-taker in IPL history when he dismissed KKR captain Nitish Rana. Chahal went past Dwayne Bravo’s tally of 183 wickets. Chahal took 4 wickets in the match. He is now the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2023 with 21 scalps.