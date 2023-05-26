IPL 2023 final tickets: Chaos at Narendra Modi Stadium; fans question BCCI

“Are IPL tickets more important than our lives?” asked a fan.

Chaos reigned at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday and Friday (May 25, 26) as fans thronged the venue to collect tickets for IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 and final tickets.

Many fans shared videos and pictures on Twitter that showed huge crowds at stadium counters to collect IPL 2023 tickets that they had booked online.

Fans were furious with the way the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handled things to provide physical tickets for online bookings. There were many comments over the “mismanagement” by Paytm Insider, the ticketing partner of the IPL.

“Disappointed to witness the chaos in Hyderabad, Chennai, and now Ahmedabad due to the mismanagement of ticketing by BCCI. Black marketing openly thriving is unacceptable. It’s high time BCCI addresses this issue and adopts a permanent solution like e-ticketing. Cricket fans…,” a Twitter user named Nikhil tweeted with a picture of the crowd outside the stadium.

“Total chaos outside #NarendraModiStadium for the #IPLtickets . The situation is fueling due to the mismanagement of the authorities. #Ahmedabad (sic),” another person wrote on Twitter with a picture and a video clip.

“Are IPL tickets more important than our lives?” asked another with a video of the chaos.

“The system was literally so smooth during league matches and Qualifier two so BCCI got offended and created this chaos. The box office of Ahmedabad stadium has 20 windows at least for smooth operation but then they open only one or two so people can suffer in this heat,” another fan tweeted.

IPL Qualifier 2 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight (May 26) with Gujarat Titans (GT) facing Mumbai Indians (MI). The winner goes to the final on May 28 to play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the same venue.

