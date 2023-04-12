IPL 2023: Dhoni set for ‘200’ milestone in CSK-RR game; team plans gift

CSK will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL 2023 on Wednesday.

MS Dhoni is set to achieve another milestone in his illustrious IPL career with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team planning to present a gift on the big occasion today (April 12).

CSK will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL 2023 on Wednesday. This will be Dhoni’s 200th game as CSK captain. Under Dhoni, CSK won four IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021).

He will become the first player in IPL history to lead a franchise in 200 matches.

Also read: IPL 2023 full schedule, match times, venues

Advertisement

Dhoni already holds the IPL record for most matches as captain. Apart from CSK, the only other franchise he captained in the Twenty20 league was Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS).

When CSK was banned for two years, Dhoni was picked by RPS and he led the side in 14 matches and was later replaced as the team’s skipper by Steve Smith.

Dhoni has so far captained 213 times in the IPL since the inaugural edition of the league in 2008. Last year he gave up captaincy to Jadeja but the all-rounder relinquished the role and Dhoni was back at the helm.

Podcast: IPL 2023 | Week 2 review: Rinku Singh’s 5 sixes, winless MI, DC, and more

Overall, Dhoni has captained CSK in 222 T20 matches including 23 in the now-defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20). Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK won two CLT20 titles (2010 and 2014).

Speaking to the media ahead of the CSK-RR game, Jadeja was asked about Dhoni’s milestone game and he said on Tuesday, “What can I say? He is a legend of not only CSK, he is a legend of Indian cricket. I would like to wish him good luck. Hopefully, we will win the game tomorrow and give it as a gift to him on his 200th match as captain. Hope to continue the momentum of how we have played in the last two games.”

Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar wants Dhoni to promote himself in the batting order.

“I am hoping MS Dhoni promotes himself higher in the batting order. So that he gets to play more than two or three overs in the games. He can make that difference for CSK with his batting because he is capable of scoring big runs, Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who has been a part of CSK setup in the past, claimed the people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu have accepted Dhoni as their own every time he steps into the field, and fans will cherish the moments.

“Dhoni was born in Ranchi, lives there as well but lives in the hearts of the people of Chennai. Will he play in IPL again after this season or not, it will be known at a later date, but Mahi’s return to this field is no less than a love story in itself,” Harbhajan told the IPL’s host broadcaster.