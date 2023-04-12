IPL 2023: Dhoni gets ‘Thala 200’ memento ahead of CSK vs RR game (Video)

Dhoni is captaining CSK for the 200th time in IPL. He is the first player in the tournament's history to lead a franchise in 200 games.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni received a special ‘Thala 200’ memento ahead of the team’s IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday (April 12).

Dhoni is captaining CSK for the 200th time in IPL. He is the first player in the tournament’s history to lead a franchise in 200 games.

On this special occasion, N Srinivasan, former chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) presented Dhoni with ‘Thala 200’ memento before the start of the match.

Also read: IPL 2023 full schedule, match times, venues

Advertisement

The official Twitter handle of IPL shared a short clip from the ceremony which was attended by CSK players and others.

Dhoni, 41, has captained only two teams in the IPL – CSK and Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS). When CSK was banned for two years, Dhoni had played for the Pune franchise.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK have won four IPL titles and two Champions League T20 (CLT20) trophies.

Also read: Why there is a ‘ban CSK’ demand in IPL 2023

There is speculation that Dhoni may retire from IPL after the current season. He has already quit international cricket and plays only IPL.