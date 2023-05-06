IPL 2023 | CSK vs MI highlights: Chennai end 4,777-day wait; Rohit’s duck record

CSK paceman Tushar Deshpande reclaimed the Purple Cap as he took two wickets to take his IPL 2023 tally to 19.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) moved one place up to second in IPL 2023 standings after cruising to a six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday evening (May 6).

In front of a packed MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the home team called the shots right from the start and wrapped up the contest quite comfortably. First, they restricted MI to 139/8 and overhauled the target in 17.4 overs with MS Dhoni hitting the winning run.

CSK now have 13 points from 11 matches and are second in the points table. MI are sixth with 10 points from 10 games.

Here are the highlights of CSK vs MI game.

CSK do the double

After having won their away game against MI at the Wankhede Stadium by seven wickets on April 8, CSK completed a double at home. This is only the second time that CSK has won both league games against MI in a season, the last one coming in 2014.

A long wait ends for CSK

This was CSK’s first win over MI at the Chidambaram Stadium since April 6, 2010, ending a 13-year wait (4,777 days).

Rohit’s unwanted duck record

MI captain Rohit Sharma’s poor run with the bat has continued. He collected his second duck in a row. He did not open the batting and came out to bat at No. 3. However, that did very little to change his fortunes as he was scalped by Deepak Chahar for a three-ball duck. Rohit now has claimed an unwanted IPL record for most number of ducks – 16.

Rohit’s first IPL defeat in Chennai

This was also Rohit’s first loss in eight matches at the Chennai stadium in IPL. In his previous seven outings since 2008 at the Chidambaram Stadium he had won twice with Deccan Chargers (DC) and five with MI.

Pathirana, the bowling hero

Matheesha Pathirana, who is known as ‘Lasith Malinga Junior’, was excellent with the ball. He took 3 wickets for 15 in four overs. He went for just 3.75 runs per over and delivered 12 dot balls out of 24. Pathirana has now taken 10 wickets in the ‘death overs’ (16-20) in IPL 2023, the joint-highest with teammate Tushar Deshpande.

Wadhera’s maiden fifty

MI batter Nehal Wadhera registered his maiden half-century in IPL. This was also his first 50-plus score in the T20 format. He made 64 off 51 with eight fours and one six.

Dhoni hits winning run

Chants of ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ greeted the CSK captain as he walked out to bat and later hitting the winning run.

Deshpande reclaims Purple Cap

CSK paceman Tushar Deshpande reclaimed the Purple Cap as he took two wickets to take his IPL 2023 tally to 19.