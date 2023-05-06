IPL 2023 | CSK vs MI: Rohit claims unwanted record with 2nd duck in a row

In his last four IPL outings including Saturday's, his scores have been 2, 3, 0, 0.

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) captain Rohit Sharma endured another failure, this time against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2023 match on Saturday evening (May 6).

Rohit, who did not open the batting for MI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, could not get back into his run-scoring form.

He was once again out for a duck, caught by Ravindra Jadeja off Deepak Chahar in the third over.

This was Rohit’s second successive duck and overall 16th of his IPL career. Thus, he claimed an unwanted record of bagging most ducks in IPL history.

In his last four IPL outings including today’s, his scores have been 2, 3, 0, 0.

Most ducks in IPL

Rohit Sharma – 16

Sunil Narine, Mandeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik – 15

Ambati Rayudu – 14

