IPL 2023: CSK match ticket prices, sales date for Dhoni’s last home game vs KKR

If you want to catch Dhoni and his men again in action at the Chepauk stadium, get ready to buy tickets for CSK vs KKR match to be played on Sunday (May 14).

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday (May 11) announced the sale of tickets (both online and at stadium counters) for their last home game, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023.

On Tuesday night (May 10), CSK defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium to inch closer to a playoff berth.

CKS fans were jubilant as they got to see their favourite player MS Dhoni batting. He hit a 9-ball 20 with two sixes and one four.

Also read: IPL 2023: CSK vs DC match highlights; Dhoni’s sixes

Advertisement

Now, if you want to catch Dhoni and his men again in action at the Chepauk stadium, get ready to buy tickets for CSK vs KKR match to be played on Sunday (May 14).

“The online and counter sale of tickets for Chennai Super Kings’ seventh home match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 14, 2023, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai will start on May 12 (Friday) from 7.00 AM through counter sales and 9:30 AM (via the online mode) through PAYTM and www.insider.in,” CSK announced on Thursday on its website.

“In the separate counter for ladies, the I, J and K Stand tickets (Rs 2,000) will be sold. Apart from that, there are also limited tickets for physically challenged people (I Stand – Lower) costing Rs 2500 and these tickets will be sold at the TNCA office from 10:30 AM to 11 AM,” the franchise added.

Also read: IPL 2023: CSK defend 167 against DC in Chennai

Fans can also sign up on the CSK website to get access to “exclusive content and participate in the quiz contests to stand a chance to win match tickets for CSK’s home games”.

Details of CSK vs KKR match ticket sales on May 12

Stand: C/D/E Lower – Price: Rs 1,500; Mode of selling: Counter sales

C/D/E Upper – Price: Rs 3,000; Online sales

I/J/K Lower – Price: Rs 2,500; Online and counter sales

I/J/K Upper – Price: Rs 2,000; Online and counter sales

KMK Terrace – Price: Rs 5,000; Online sales

I/J/K Upper – Price: Rs 2,000; Limited counter sale for women

I- Lower – Price: Rs 2500; Very limited sales for physically challenged

Also read: IPL 2023 full schedule, match times, venues

Below are the general instructions for fans to enter MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for CSK’s home matches in IPL 2023, according to the franchise.

1. No electronic equipment including digital cameras, laptops, tablets, drones, power banks or any other electronic equipment other than Mobile phones will be allowed inside the stadium.

2. Helmets, laptop bags, umbrella and/or other bags will not be allowed inside the premises. There are no Lockers available at the premises for the Patrons to keep their valuables.

3. Patrons are requested to note the entry and gate mentioned in the tickets for access into the stadium.

4. In the counter / online sale, we will issue two tickets per person.

5. Car park and two-wheeler parking are available at:

a) Kalaivanar Arangam Parking Area

b) PWD Parking Area – opposite to V Pattabiraman Gate or Wallajah road

c) Madras University Campus

d) Omundurar Medical College Campus

6. Chennai Super Kings / TNCA encourages patrons to use public transport during match days due to limited parking inside and outside the periphery of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

7. M A Chidambaram stadium is plastic-free zone and no plastic bags will be allowed inside the premises.

8. M A Chidambaram stadium is no tobacco zone. Cigarettes, Beedi, gutka, Pan masala or any other tobacco items will not be allowed inside the premises.

9. RO treated Free drinking water facility is available for public in all stands.

10. We have identified limited seats in I lower stand for physically challenged Patrons requiring Wheelchair to access the stadium. These seats will only be reserved for Physically challenged patrons.

11. Patrons buying online tickets will be allowed entry by scanning e-tickets with barcode or QR code at the gate. Patrons will be denied entry if scanners find them to be duplicate.

12. Entry gates will be opened three hours prior to the matches.

13. No re-entry will be permitted.

14. No outside food or beverage will be allowed inside the premises including deliveries.

15. Pets will not be permitted inside the stadium.

16. Patrons buying tickets elsewhere other than Paytm insider / from counter are buying at their own risk.