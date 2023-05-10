IPL 2023 | CSK vs DC highlights: Dhoni’s cameo; Chennai’s 7-0 record over Delhi

On a tricky pitch, CSK’s 167/8 in 20 overs was enough as the bowlers restricted DC to 140/8.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) moved closer to the playoffs in IPL 2023 with an easy 27-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday night (May 10).

On a tricky pitch, CSK’s 167/8 in 20 overs was enough as the bowlers restricted DC to 140/8. CSK are second in the table with 15 points from 12 matches while DC remain in the last and 10th spot with 8 points from 11 games.

Here are the highlights of CSK vs DC match.

Unique records

CSK’s winning margin was 27 runs and the team’s highest individual score was 25 (Shivam Dube). This is the first time in IPL’s history (full matches) that a side won without any of their batters scoring more than 25. CSK’s 167 is the highest team total in IPL when the top individual score was just 25. However, the highest score in the match was 35, by DC’s Rilee Rossouw.

Pathirana delivers again

“Junior Malinga” Matheesha Pathirana took three wickets for 37 in his four-over spell.

CSK 7 DC 0

With Wednesday’s win, CSK completed a seventh win in a row over DC at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium since 2011. Also, this was third successive win for CSK over their opponents.

Jadeja’s miserly spell

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja put an all-round show. After scoring 21, he took 1/19 in four overs at an economy rate of just 4.75.

Six 20s

Six CSK batters (Ruturaj Gaikwad 24, Ajinkya Rahane 21, Dube 25, Ambati Rayudu 23, Jadeja 21, MS Dhoni 20) had 20-plus scores with the team’s highest being 25. It was that kind of a wicket that run-making was not easy.

Rayudu’s milestone game

CSK batter Ambati Rayudu played in his 200th IPL match on Wednesday night. He played majority of the games (114) for Mumbai Indians (MI). He scored 21 off 16 in his milestone match.

Lalit’s sensational catch

DC’s off-spinner Lalit Yadav pulled off a one-handed stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane. He dived to his right where the non-striker (Shivam Dube) was standing, and completed a sensational take.

23-run over

In the 14th over bowled by Lalit, Dube smashed two sixes in a row while Rayudu hit a four and a six. CSK scored 23 off the over.

Dhoni’s sixes

Once again a sea of yellow was at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and there were chants of ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ and the CSK captain did not disappoint. Dhoni smashed two sixes in one over Khaleel Ahmed and scored a 9-ball 20. He was out in the last over, caught by his counterpart David Warner off Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh’s three-wicket haul

Paceman Marsh was the pick of the DC bowlers with 3/18.

Duck for Warner

DC lost their skipper Warner (2-ball duck) in the very first over the run chase as he was caught by Rahane off Deepak Chahar.