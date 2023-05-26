IPL 2023 closing ceremony: King, Divine, Jonita Gandhi to perform at Narendra Modi Stadium

In the IPL 2023 final, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the winner of Qualifier 2 – either Gujarat Titans (GT) or Mumbai Indians (MI).

It will be a star-studded evening at the IPL 2023 closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 28).

On Friday (May 26), the official Twitter handle of IPL announced who all will perform at the closing ceremony.

Indian rappers Divine (Vivian Wilson Fernandes), King (Arpan Kumar Chandel), Canadian signer of Indian descent, Jonita Gandhi, and Indian music producer Nucleya (Udayan Sagar) will be among the performers.

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will commence at 6 PM.

“𝗔 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿-𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴! The #TATAIPL closing ceremony at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium has memorable performances written all over it. Prepare to be 𝘼𝙈𝘼𝙕𝙀𝘿 and get ready to be mesmerised by the tunes of @VivianDivine & @jonitamusic #Final,” IPL tweeted.

“Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as King & @NUCLEYA have some power-packed performances in store for you,” it added in another tweet.

In the IPL 2023 final, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the winner of Qualifier 2 – either Gujarat Titans (GT) or Mumbai Indians (MI). The Qualifier takes play at the Narendra Modi Stadium later tonight (May 26).

Curtains will come down on IPL 2023 after 74 matches. In the league phase, there were 70 games followed by four in the playoffs.

More than 1 lakh spectators are expected to witness the IPL 2023 final.

