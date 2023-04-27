Hamstring injury forces SRH’s Washington Sundar out of IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad has announced Sundar’s injury and his unavailability for the rest of IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the rest of IPL 2023 because of a hamstring injury, dealing a big blow to the struggling team.

The franchise on Thursday (April 27) announced Sundar’s injury and his unavailability for the rest of the tournament.

“Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi,” Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted.

🚨 INJURY UPDATE 🚨 Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi 🧡 pic.twitter.com/P82b0d2uY3 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 27, 2023

The 23-year-old bowling all-rounder has played seven matches in IPL 2023 and picked up three wickets at an average of 48.66 and an economy of 8.26. With the bat, he managed 60 runs with a highest score of 24 not out at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 100.

The Tamil Nadu player had also faced injury during the last IPL, suffering split webbing in his bowling hand.

SRH are currently languishing at the ninth spot in the 10-team standings with two wins and five losses out of the seven matches they have played so far.

