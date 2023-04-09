IPL 2023: Rinku Singh blasts 5 sixes in 5 balls to take KKR to victory over Gujarat Titans

It was a pulsating match as a few overs earlier it looked like Gujarat Titan’s game when stand-in captain Rashid Khan took a hat-trick in his last over

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL) in a thrilling match on Sunday. With KKR needing 29 in the last over, southpaw Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in five balls to take the Knights home.

Earlier, Vijay Shankar’s fifty helped Gujarat cross the 200-run mark and end at 204/4 in 20 overs. It was a strong finish by the hosts who scored 45 runs in the last two overs. Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Last over, 29 runs

Kolkata needed 29 runs off the last over and after Umesh Yadav took a single off the first ball, it was all on Rinku Singh, who grabbed the chance by both hands. Bowler Yash Dayal delivered three successive full-tosses, which were sent over long-off, deep square-leg and long-off, respectively.

With pressure mounting, Dayal delivered a back-of-the-hand slower ball, which Rinku Singh smash over long on. The last ball from Dayal was a short one outside off and Rinku had no problems sending it over the sight screen to seal an improbable win.

Rashid’s hat-trick

A few over earlier, it looked like GT’s game when stand-in captain Rashid Khan in his last over took a hat-trick. The first one he claimed was Andre Russell, who edged a slow googly and was caught by KS Bharat. He then had Sunil Narine caught at mid-wicket. He claimed a hat-trick when Rashid with a googly caught Shardul Thakur plumb in front.