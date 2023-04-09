IPL 2023: Rahane’s fastest 50 of the season steers CSK to 7-wicket win over MI

MI succumbed to their second consecutive defeat in as many clashes while CSK recorded their second win on the trot, moving to the fourth spot in the points table while the five-time winners remained at eighth

Ajinkya Rahane smashed the fastest half-century of IPL 2023 – of just 19 balls – and Ruturaj Gaikad hit an unbeaten 40 to power Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday (April 8).

The 34-year-old Rahane made a cracking debut for CSK in the IPL, producing one of the most brutal knocks in the competition to make 61 from only 27 balls with seven fours and three sixes while recording the fastest fifty of the league this year.