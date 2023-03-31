IPL 2023 opening ceremony time, live TV, streaming details; Rashmika, Tamannah to perform

"I am super excited. It is going to be an amazing show,” Tamannah said.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) will start today (March 31) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the opening game, there is a stat-studded IPL 2023 opening ceremony.

Actors Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannah Bhatia, singer Arijit Singh, and others will perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony.

It will be a glitzy event and expected to be attended by more than 1 lakh spectators at the world’s biggest cricket stadium.

In a short video shared on the official Twitter handle of IPL, Tamannah said she was “super excited” to perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony.

“Performing on stage is something I have enjoyed since I started my career. But I do feel that every time you perform on stage it is always very very exhilarating, and almost this nervous energy which is inevitable. Just performing for the IPL, and in 2023, where there has been so much, the pandemic, it has been hard two years for everyone. Having all this come together and getting the opportunity to perform with Arijit (Singh) and Rashmika (Mandanna) is something that I am really looking forward to. I am super excited,” Tamannah said.

“It is going to be an amazing show,” she added.

In the same video, Rashmika said, “I have always wanted to go and witness a match but I never got the opportunity. But today I am going to be performing in the (IPL 2023) opening ceremony. So, I am like, I made it.”

The opening ceremony will start at 6 PM and it will be broadcast live on Star Sports network while the live streaming is on JioCinema.

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be followed by the opening contest of the tournament – defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) facing Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

For the first time since 2019, IPL is back with its traditional home and away format. The 10 teams in IPL 2023 will play 14 games each with the sides being divided into two groups of five each.

The final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 28.

