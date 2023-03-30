IPL 2023 Fan Parks in 45 cities spread over 20 states; full list here

The IPL 2023 Fan Parks will be spread over 20 States and 2 Union Territories.

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) will see the return of the IPL Fan Parks for the first time since 2019.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in its continuous endeavour to take the prestigious IPL tournament across the country and the globe, had started the concept in 2015 and the TATA IPL 2023 will see a comeback of the same,” a media advisory from the IPL said on Thursday (March 30).

The IPL 2023 Fan Parks will be spread across 45 cities – Surat, Madurai, Kota, Hubli, Dehradun to name a few – and over 20 States and 2 Union Territories this season. It promises to offer an exciting and entertaining community-viewing experience for the cricket fans across various regions of the country. Every weekend – throughout the duration of the tournament – there will be five fan parks.

The 16th season of the IPL will kickstart with a blockbuster clash between the defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) and the four-time winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium – the largest cricket stadium in the world – on March 31 and the same day will witness the first fan park of the season in Madurai.

The fans will get the opportunity to witness the IPL 2023 final, to be played on May 28, 2023, from as many as five Fan Parks across Jammu, Jamshedpur, Palakkad, Jorhat and Bhopal, according to IPL.

Full list of IPL 2023 Fan Parks