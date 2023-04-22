IPL 2023: In Chennai, CSK has Sunrisers in a spin web

CSK move to third in the table, having registered their fourth win

Ravindra Jadeja’s three-wicket haul and a superb unbeaten 50 from opener Devon Conway helped Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in a low-scoring IPL match in Chennai on Friday (April 21).

Jadeja (3/22) spun a web around SRH batters with a three-wicket haul to restrict them to a below-par 134 for 7 and Conway then slammed a 57-ball 77 not out as CSK made light of the target, reaching 138 for 3 in 18.4 overs for a fourth straight win over SRH at Chepauk.

The stylish left-handed batter hit 12 fours and one six during his sensational knock and shared an 87-run stand with opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad (35) to provide a rollicking start to the chase.

Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad notched up 50 in the 6th over.

Conway waded into the tall pacer Marco Jansen, smacking a six and four boundaries as CSK appeared to hurtle towards the target.

The New Zealand batter reached his 50 from 33 balls to power CSK’s chase, overshadowing the talented Gaikwad in the process. The opening duo appeared set to see the team home when misfortune struck Gaikwad, who was run out after a shot by Conway got deflected off Umran Malik’s hand and hit the stumps with the CSK batter out of his crease.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande was the best performer with the ball for SRH on a rather forgettable day, finishing with 2 for 23 (4 overs). He got the wickets of Ajinka Rahane (9) and Ambati Rayudu (9), bowling the latter with a googly.

In the end, Moeen Ali (6) hit the winning runs off Washington Sundar.

Sunrisers caught in spin web

It was trial by spin for the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters as the Chennai Super Kings slow bowlers, especially Ravindra Jadeja, came up with a superb performance to restrict the visiting team to a modest 134 for 7 in their IPL match in Chennai on Friday.

Jadeja was the best bowler for CSK with 3 for 22, while Abhishek Sharma (34) was the top scorer for the Sunrisers, who just couldn’t get going after CSK skipper M S Dhoni invited SRH to bat.

SRH batters faltered despite a 35-run partnership for the opening wicket between Harry Brook (18) and Sharma and a 36-run stand for the second wicket between Sharma and Rahul Tripathi (21) as the CSK spinners took over.

There was no significant partnership in the middle order as the Hyderabad batters failed to push the score, struggling against the CSK spinners.

Jadeja was the key bowler for the Super Kings as he spun a web around the opposition batters.

The experienced Jadeja (3/22) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/27) strangled the SRH batting unit after Dhoni made the spinners bowl in tandem from over 7 to 15.

