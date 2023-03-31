IPL 2023 Impact Player explained: All you need to know about new IPL rule

The Impact Player rule is one of the new additions to IPL 2023. Will it make an impact in the Twenty20 tournament starting March 31?

IPL 2023 is set to start in Ahmedabad tomorrow (March 31) with the introduction of new rules including the Impact Player.

The Impact Player rule in IPL 2023 is set to make things interesting for teams and is likely to make a big difference to the outcome of matches.

Here is all you need to know about the Impact Player in IPL 2023.

Impact Player

The concept of an Impact Player is to allow one substitute player per team to take a more active part in an IPL match. This will add a new tactical/strategic dimension to the game.

Impact Player Rules

Teams need to identify the playing XI and 5 (five) substitutes at the time of the toss. Out of the 5 substitutes named in the team sheet, only one player can be used as an Impact player.

Both teams are allowed to use one Impact Player per match. It is, however, not compulsory.

It is up to teams whether they want to use the Impact Player or not.

The Impact Player can be used in the following manner: The Captain will nominate the Impact Player to the umpire and the umpire will signal indicating that the Impact Player is being introduced.

When the Impact Player can be introduced?

The Impact Player can be introduced (i) before the start of the innings; or (ii) after completion of an over; or (iii) in case of a batter, at the fall of the wicket or the batter retiring at any time during the over.

The bowling team can also get an Impact Player during the fall of the wicket, but that Impact Player will not be permitted to bowl the remaining balls in that over if the wicket has fallen mid over.

Replaced Player

A player who is replaced by an Impact Player (“Replaced Player”) can no longer take part in the remainder of the match and is also not permitted to even return as a substitute fielder.

If a player gets injured while fielding mid over, the current playing condition will prevail (Substitute Fielders rule). The injured player can no longer take part in the match if the team introduces Impact Player to replace him.

In case of Impact Player used by a team, and if an injury occurs, the same rule will apply as they currently do under playing condition (Fielder’s Absence; Substitutes rule). If umpires are satisfied that a fielder has been injured or becomes ill during the match, a substitute fielder is allowed to field in place of an injured player. The substitute shall not bowl or act as captain. Penalty time for the batting and fielding teams will apply to the player off the field for the substitute as per the playing conditions.

Indian Players

Impact Player can only be Indian player unless there are less than 4 overseas players in the Playing XI.

Batting Team

Only the Captain, can notify the on-field umpire or the fourth umpire, at the fall of the wicket or the batter retiring at any time during the over or at the innings break about the introduction of the Impact Player.

After the introduction of Impact Player in game, a player can bat and may bowl a full allotment of 4 overs in an uninterrupted innings.

Retired Batter

In the event, a batter is retired and is replaced by an Impact Player and such retired player is nominated as the Replaced Player, then such Replaced Player will no longer take any further part in the game.

In the event, a batter is retired and is replaced by an Impact Player, but another player is nominated as the Replaced Player, then the player that has been retired can come back and participate in the game.

In any situation, only 11 players can bat.

Bowling Team

The fielding captain will notify one of the standing umpires before the start of the new over if he wants to get the Impact Player. At the end of the over the standing umpire will signal a change and the Impact Player would replace the outgoing player.

An Impact Player may bowl a full allotment of 4 overs in an uninterrupted innings irrespective of the number of overs previously bowled by the player he is replacing.

If a bowler is injured mid over or he is suspended during the over, the Impact Player can be introduced immediately and could finish the maximum over quota (4 in an uninterrupted match), provided he is not allowed to bowl the remaining balls of that over and he does not bowl two overs consecutively.

Overseas Players

An overseas player can be used as an Impact Player only in a situation where a team nominates less than overseas players in the starting XI. Only an overseas player who is part of 5 substitutes named in the team sheet can be used as an Impact Player. If a team introduces an overseas player as an Impact Player in a match, in no circumstance can a 5th overseas player take the field.

Delayed or Interrupted start

If a delayed start reduces the total amount of overs available to both sides to less than 20 overs per innings prior to the commencement of the match, there will be no change in the method of utilisation of Impact Player from what is stated above. Impact Player can be utilised at any time during the match.