India’s Anahat Singh wins British Junior Open squash title

India’s fast-rising squash player Anahat Singh on Sunday (January 8) won the girls under-15 title at the prestigious British Junior open in Birmingham, England.
The 14-year-old, who was India’s youngest athlete at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) last year, beat Sohaila Hazem of Egypt 3-1 in the final.
The British Junior Open is held in January every year. This year, it was held after a gap of two years due to COVID-19.
In the quarter-finals, Anahat beat Harleen Tan of Malaysia 3-0 before blanking Malak Samir of Egypt 3-0 in the semi-finals.
This was her third final at the British Junior Open.
Anahat had won the under-11 title in 2019 and finished runner-up the year after in the girls under-13 category.
The India player will now be preparing for the Asian Junior team championships, to be held in Chennai in February.
