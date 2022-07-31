CWG: Joshna Chinappa dazzles Watts to enter squash quarterfinals

The 18-time national champion kept her calm to recover from a mid-game slump, prevail 11-8, 9-11, 11-4 and 11-6 against Watts

Ace Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa outwitted New Zealand’s Kaitlyn Watts 3-1 to progress to the women’s singles quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday (July 31).

The 18-time national champion kept her calm to recover from a mid-game slump, prevail 11-8, 9-11, 11-4 and 11-6 against Watts to set up a last-eight clash with Canada’s Hollie Naughton who beat Malaysia’s Aifa Azman 3-0 in another match.

Looking for an elusive CWG gold medal, Chinappa was lagging 3-5 initially in the opening set but made it 8-8 before taking a 1-0 lead.

Watts, however, made a strong comeback in the second set as she zoomed to 5-1 and even though Joshna made it 9-9 at one stage, Watts managed to gather the last two points to keep herself afloat.

Despite the reversal, Chinappa showed better nerves as she build up a 7-3 lead and quickly stepped ahead to make it 2-1.

