ICC Awards 2022: Full list of all 13 winners and 5 teams of the year

The winners in 13 individual categories and five teams of the year were determined based on performances and overall achievements from 1 January to 31 December 2022.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the complete list of ICC Awards 2022 with Pakistan captain Babar Azam and England’s Nat Sciver taking the top honours.

Babar won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2022 while Sciver took home the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year honour.

Here is the full list of ICC Award 2022 winners

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Babar Azam (Pakistan) Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Nat Sciver (England)

Nat Sciver (England) ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year: Ben Stokes (England)

Ben Stokes (England) ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Babar Azam

Babar Azam ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Nat Sciver (England)

Nat Sciver (England) ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Suryakumar Yadav (India)

Suryakumar Yadav (India) ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Tahlia McGrath (Australia)

Tahlia McGrath (Australia) ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Marco Jansen (South Africa)

Marco Jansen (South Africa) ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Renuka Singh (India)

Renuka Singh (India) ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year: Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia)

Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia) ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year: Esha Oza (United Arab Emirates)

Esha Oza (United Arab Emirates) ICC Umpire of the Year: Richard Illingworth (England)

Richard Illingworth (England) ICC Spirit of Cricket Award: Aasif Sheikh (Nepal)

ICC Teams of the Year 2022

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2022: 1. Usman Khawaja (Australia), 2. Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies), 3. Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), 4. Babar Azam (Pakistan), 5. Jonny Bairstow (England), 6. Ben Stokes (captain) (England), 7. Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper) (India), 8. Pat Cummins (Australia), 9. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), 10. Nathan Lyon (Australia), 11. James Anderson (England).

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2022: 1. Babar Azam (captain) (Pakistan), 2. Travis Head (Australia), 3. Shai Hope (West Indies), 4. Shreyas Iyer (India), 5. Tom Latham (wicketkeeper) (New Zealand), 6. Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), 7. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh), 8. Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), 9. Mohammed Siraj (India), 10. Trent Boult (New Zealand), 11. Adam Zampa (Australia).

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year 2022: 1. Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper) (Australia), 2. Smriti Mandhana (India), 3. Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), 4. Nat Sciver (England), 5. Beth Mooney (Australia), 6. Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) (India), 7. Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), 8. Sophie Ecclestone (England), 9. Ayabonga Khaka (South Africa), 10. Renuka Singh (India), 11. Shabnim Ismail (South Africa).

ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2022: 1. Jos Buttler (captain) (wicketkeeper) (England), 2. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), 3. Virat Kohli (India), 4. Suryakumar Yadav (India), 5. Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), 6. Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), 7. Hardik Pandya (India), 8. Sam Curran (England), 9. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), 10. Haris Rauf (Pakistan), 11. Josh Little (Ireland).

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year 2022: 1. Smriti Mandhana (India), 2. Beth Mooney (Australia), 3. Sophie Devine (captain) (New Zealand), 4. Ash Gardner (Australia), 5. Tahlia McGrath (Australia), 6. Nida Dar (Pakistan), 7. Deepti Sharma (India), 8. Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper) (India), 9. Sophie Ecclestone (England), 10. Inoka Ranaweera (Sri Lanka), 11. Renuka Singh (India).