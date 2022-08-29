India vs Pakistan: Hardik Pandya’s emotional tweet goes viral

All-rounder Hardik Pandya’s emotional tweet has gone viral on Monday (August 29) a day after his heroics took India to a thrilling last-over victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

Pandya produced an impressive all-round show, first taking three wickets and later scoring a crucial 33 not out off 17 in India’s five-wicket win in a Group A encounter at the Dubai International Stadium.

The right-handed batsman sealed the game with a six.

Also read: How India and Pandya won against Pakistan

Advertisement

It was a “comeback” of sorts for Pandya at the same venue where he was stretchered off the ground four years ago due to a career-threatening back injury against the same opponent.

On Monday, he took to Twitter and posted the images of him being on a stretcher and celebrations from Sunday’s win. He captioned it, “The comeback is greater than the setback.”

The comeback is greater than the setback 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KlnD4GZ4ZO — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 29, 2022

After the match, in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pandya said, “Happy to get this win because it was very important for us. Our nerves were checked, as a team we were challenged as well. Loved the way he (Ravindra Jadeja) came out and played as well.”

Also read: India vs Pakistan: How India, Kohli dominated in last 5 T20I matches

“I was recollecting everything from being carried on the stretcher and the same dressing room. You feel a sense of achievement after all the things happened and again getting an opportunity today,” he added.

Hardik credited former Indian team physio Nitin Patel, who is currently the head of BCCI Sports Science, and current strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai for his successful comeback.

“That journey was very beautiful, we get the fruits of the journey but behind the scenes whoever has worked with me never get credit. So, I always believe in giving credit to the person who deserves. Nitin Patel, Soham Desai, I will give credit to them for whatever comeback I have made,” the all-rounder said.

‘No pressure’

Hardik said he was confident of winning the game even if 15 runs were needed off the final over bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

“In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler and also one left-arm spinner (Mohammad Nawaz). We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I’d have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple,” Pandya, who captained Gujarat Titans to its maiden IPL title in its debut season this year, said.

Also read: After IPL trophy, Hardik Pandya wants to win World Cup for India

“Seven runs didn’t look very big to me. I was least bothered about the left-arm spinner (Nawaz) and five fielders outside the circle because whatever the situation was, I had to hit. But in the entire innings the only time I showed some emotions when you (Ravindra Jadeja) got out,” he said in a chat with Jadeja posted on bcci.tv.

“There was no pressure in my mind. According to me, he (Nawaz) had more pressure. I was just counting on a mistake from him. The better you handle pressure then only you can execute properly,” he said.