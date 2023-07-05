India T20I squad for West Indies series: No Kohli, Rohit; Hardik captain

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma have earned call-ups to the squad. There are two wicketkeepers in Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

The BCCI selection committee under the new chairman Ajit Agarkar on Wednesday night (July 5) named the India T20I squad for the five-match series against the West Indies.

Hardik Pandya has been installed as the captain while there is no place for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. There are new faces in the 15-man squad. Kohli and Rohit have not played T20I for India since the team exited the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The team was announced through a media advisory from the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah.

Suryakumar Yadav has been named the vice-captain while IPL performers have been rewarded by the BCCI.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma have earned call-ups to the squad. There are two wicketkeepers in Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

Both Jaiswal and Varma impressed in IPL 2023. Jaiswal played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) while Varma was with Mumbai Indians (MI). Jaiswal won the ‘Emerging player’ award in IPL 2023 for scoring 625 runs in 14 innings. Earlier, Jaiswal was picked in the India Test squad for the West Indies tour.

The first T20I of the series starts in Trinidad on August 3. Before the T20Is, India and West Indies play two Tests and three ODIs. The first Test starts on July 12.

India’s T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (vice-captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

India Test and ODI squads announced earlier for West Indies tour

Test: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

