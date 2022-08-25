India-Pakistan T20 World Cup tickets sold out in 5 minutes; standing room tickets released

The ticket release ensures that as many fans as possible can attend the fixture scheduled to be played on Sunday 23 October, the ICC said.

After general tickets were sold out within five minutes for the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 clash in Melbourne, the International Cricket Council (ICC) today (August 25) released standing room tickets.

Over 4,000 standing room tickets and a limited number of additional seated allocations were released at t20worldcup.com, the ICC said in a statement.

“The standing room tickets will be available for $30 and sold on a first come, first served basis. All fans are encouraged to create their T20 World Cup ticketing account in advance due to the anticipated demand for the additional tickets,” it added.

The ticket release ensures that as many fans as possible can attend the fixture scheduled to be played on Sunday 23 October, the game’s world governing body said.

General ticket allocations previously sold out within five minutes of going on sale in February. A limited number of packages also remain available for purchase via the ICC Hospitality and ICC Travel & Tours programmes.

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will also launch an official re-sale platform closer to the event’s opening match on Sunday 16 October. Fans are reminded to only purchase tickets through the official ticketing site at t20worldcup.com. Buying tickets through unauthorised channels cannot be guaranteed.

“Fans who miss out on tickets can still book their place to see the world’s best cricketers at other T20 World Cup matches, with kids tickets starting from just $5 and adult tickets from $20. Tickets are also still available to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final, also being played at the MCG on 13 November,” ICC said.