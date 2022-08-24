Asia Cup: Full list of commentators, live telecast, streaming information

Former India coach Ravi Shastri and legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram will be part of the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) world feed

Asia Cup 2022 Twenty20 tournament begins in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday (August 27) and the official broadcaster has announced the full list of commentators for the same.

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022, and on Wednesday (August 24), it unveiled a star-studded panel of commentators and programming initiatives for the tournament.

Also read: Can’t compare Babar Azam with ‘great’ Virat Kohli yet: Wasim Akram

“Fans across India will witness some of the finest and most reputed experts from across the world offer match analysis and insights during the tournament. All the high-octane action from the tournament will be telecast LIVE in five languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

Advertisement

Former India coach Ravi Shastri and legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram will be part of the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) English world feed along with well-known cricketing experts like Scott Styris, Waqar Younis, Russell Arnold, and Sanjay Manjrekar, among others.

The Hindi feed will feature former cricketers like Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Aakash Chopra and Sanjay Bangar.

Also read: Asia Cup groups, fixtures

The regional feeds will feature Krishnamachari Srikkanth, MSK Prasad, and Venkatesh Prasad among others.

Star Sports said it has also lined up shows such as ‘Follow the Blues’, ‘Game Plan’ and ‘Matchpoint’ to ensure to bring the fans closer to the game and will allow a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes actions of Team India and their favourite cricketers.

Six teams including India will participate in the Asia Cup. The final is on September 11 in Dubai. All matches begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Full list of commentators for Asia Cup 2022

ACC world feed (English): Gautam Gambhir, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Russel Arnold, Irfan Pathan, Scott Styris, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Athar Ali Khan, Deep Dasgupta.

Tamil: Kris Srikanth, S Ramesh, L Balaji, Bhavna B, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, Pradeep Muthu, Abhinav M, Hemang Badani, S Badrinath, RJ Balaji, Vishnu Hariharan.

Telugu: MSK Prasad, Vindhya, Anand Srikrishna, NC Kaushik, Kalyan Krishna, Ashish Reddy, T Suman, Venugopal Rao.

Kannada: Venkatesh Prasad, Vijay Bharadwaj, Madhu M, Kiran Srinivas, Srinivas Murthy, Bharath Chipli, Pavan Deshpande, Sumesh Goni, Akhil B, Shashank Suresh.

Hindi: Sanjay Bangar, Aakash Chopra, Jatin Sapru along with Indian names on world feed.