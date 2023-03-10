India dismiss Australia for 480 on Day 2 of fourth Test

On the second day, Ravichandran Ashwin was the most successful bowler for India with figures of 6/91, taking five wickets, while Axar Patel dismissed Usman Khawaja.

On Friday, during the series-deciding fourth Test, India dismissed Australia for 480 on the second day.

Ravichandran Ashwin (6/91) was the most successful bowler for India as he picked up five wickets on the second day, while Axar Patel managed to remove Usman Khawaja. Mohammed Shami (2/134) had taken two wickets on day one.

Earlier, resuming the day at 255 for 4, Khawaja and Cameron Green (114) kept batting with ease as they added another 123 runs to consolidate Australia’s position.

After a barren morning session, Ashwin dismissed Green and Carey (0) in a space of four balls, before getting rid of Mitchell Starc (6).

Patel then trapped Khawaja, but Todd Murphy (41) and Nathan Lyon (34) added another 70 runs to frustrate India.

Ashwin returned to pick the remaining two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Australia first innings: 480 all out in 167.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 180, Cameron Green 114; R Ashwin 6/91).

