India vs Australia: Usman Khawaja’s ‘masterclass’ in Ahmedabad

In the morning, cricket was a “sideshow” but once play commenced, it was Australia’s domination. Senior cricket writer R Kaushik shares his thoughts on the first day of the Test from Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

For a change, batters were in control of the Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Australian opener Usman Khawaja leading the way with an unbeaten century on the opening day of the fourth Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (March 9).

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese greeted the players and watched the contest briefly, it was Khawaja’s show, constructing a typical Test match innings (104 not out off 251 balls). At stumps, Australia was 255/4.

In this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik, who is at the Narendra Modi Stadium, covering the Test match. He reviews the first day’s play which was a “historic occasion” and tells us how cricket took a backseat in the morning. Listen to the full podcast here.